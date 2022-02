Navarre Fishing Pier #1

This is the Navarre Fishing Pier. At 1,545 feet long and 30 feet above the water, we paid $1 to walk to the end and back. ( valid for all day) Apparently it is the longest pier in all of Florida. It was so windy this day, that I felt if I stopped I'd be blown off.I really don't know how I managed, but at least we can say we did it! more in my extras





