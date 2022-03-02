Momma’s orchid

So I Spent the day with my momma and sisters today. Mom has been wanting us to go through her house and say what we would like etc from her estate once she has passed. We 3 sisters dreaded this day because we don’t want to think about mom passing.. However, we made it so fun and we laughed so hard and just got to be silly . Mom was like toy story Barbie museum director and just took us through her house and learning the history of things we’d grew up —especially furniture items -made by either my great grandfather, grandfather and my daddy .





