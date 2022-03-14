My mini Farm

I blame my sister….she is always leading me down a rabbit hole. She has gotten me into hydroponic gardening which grows a garden in water not soil. It’s very addictive. I now have 4 systems plus trying to grow heirloom tomatoes in mason jars. It maybe getting a little out of hand.



I am growing my garden from seeds in the hydroponic systems: pictured above are poblano peppers, mini bell peppers & tiny tim tomatoes. I am also growing lettuce, kale, basil, thyme, dill, green onion, sage, tarragon & rosemary. I harvested enough lettuce for our salad for dinner tonight.



Many thanks for your kind words on our upcoming wedding . Thanks for stopping by