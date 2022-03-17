Previous
Can’t sleep by samae
Photo 1323

Can’t sleep


We’ve had Painters in the house Painting the interior of our house For a few weeks now —we are having to shuffle around and be a bit upside down

So I am staring at a window I don’t usually look at while I am trying to go to sleep

But the end is near they should be finished tomorrow


Thanks as always for stopping by
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

sarah

ace
@samae
362% complete

View this month »

Sharon Lee ace
Cool pattern
March 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
Hope you get a good nights sleep when they have finished.
March 18th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat pattern. Glad the end is near!
March 18th, 2022  
