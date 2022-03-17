Sign up
Photo 1323
Can’t sleep
We’ve had Painters in the house Painting the interior of our house For a few weeks now —we are having to shuffle around and be a bit upside down
So I am staring at a window I don’t usually look at while I am trying to go to sleep
But the end is near they should be finished tomorrow
Thanks as always for stopping by
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
3
0
Sharon Lee
ace
Cool pattern
March 18th, 2022
Babs
ace
Hope you get a good nights sleep when they have finished.
March 18th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat pattern. Glad the end is near!
March 18th, 2022
