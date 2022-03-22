Previous
Next
Celebrate by samae
Photo 1328

Celebrate

YAY!!!!Finally the painters/decorators are finished with painting of the interior of the house! I feel like I am in a new house now and It was well worth the wait.

To celebrate we grilled salmon to go along with our first harvest of salad greens from our hydroponic garden for dinner tonight.

Thanks for comments and favs
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

sarah

ace
@samae
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This looks delicious - what a great way to celebrate! Love grilling salmon - now if the rain would just stop!
March 22nd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Looks good and a great way to celebrate :)
March 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise