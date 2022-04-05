Previous
I it’s not a chia pet lol

My first crop of microgreens ! What fun! This is broccoli and salad green mix. Microgreens are like a super food hugely concentrated with nutrition

After one week they are ready to eat—adding to our salad greens from my hydroponic garden to go with dinner

Sorry been absent in commenting will try to catch up

Btw -pond is holding its water level yay!
