Photo 1337
I it’s not a chia pet lol
My first crop of microgreens ! What fun! This is broccoli and salad green mix. Microgreens are like a super food hugely concentrated with nutrition
After one week they are ready to eat—adding to our salad greens from my hydroponic garden to go with dinner
Sorry been absent in commenting will try to catch up
Btw -pond is holding its water level yay!
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
0
0
sarah
ace
@samae
1932
photos
169
followers
176
following
366% complete
View this month »
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
454
1336
1337
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
hydro
,
microgreens
