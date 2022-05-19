Previous
sunset by samae
Photo 1343

sunset

We had the amazing pleasure of spending a week in our RV by this lake. We were just parked a few feet from the water's edge

Thanks for stopping by.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

sarah

ace
@samae
Mags ace
Glorious sunset!
May 19th, 2022  
Dianne
Wow - what a stunning place to stay. Fav
May 19th, 2022  
