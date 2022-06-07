Sign up
Photo 1354
One pound wonder
Meet Olie -(Oliver)
my sisters new puppy -malti-poo barely 2 months old
Many thanks for comments on my photo yesterday-I felt I rushed it so glad you enjoyed
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
sarah
ace
@samae
1951
photos
166
followers
172
following
Tags
love
,
puppy
Mags
ace
Oh how cute!
June 7th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So sweet!
June 7th, 2022
