Goose and rooster by samae
Goose and rooster

We went to see Top Gun last night and my two Air Force boys thought they needed to show some respect -complete with silly mustache and Hawaiian shirts


Great movie btw
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

sarah

ace
@samae
Babs ace
Definitely looking the part, ha ha
June 11th, 2022  
