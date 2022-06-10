Sign up
Photo 1356
Goose and rooster
We went to see Top Gun last night and my two Air Force boys thought they needed to show some respect -complete with silly mustache and Hawaiian shirts
Great movie btw
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
0
sarah
ace
@samae
1953
photos
165
followers
172
following
Tags
movie
top
gun
Babs
ace
Definitely looking the part, ha ha
June 11th, 2022
