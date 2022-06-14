Sign up
Photo 1360
Birthday Girl
Today Dori turned the big 3 ! Complete with birthday outfit, prezzies, and a “pup-cup” ice cream from Dairy Queen
We had a fun day
Thanks for stopping by
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
4
3
sarah
ace
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
14th June 2022 5:41pm
birthday
,
great
,
dane
,
dori
FBailey
ace
Adorable!
June 15th, 2022
bruni
ace
So sweet. Happy Birthday Dori. is she waiting patiently for the ice cream.
June 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
Aww! Great way to treat the fur baby.
June 15th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
cute
June 15th, 2022
