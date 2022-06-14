Previous
Birthday Girl by samae
Birthday Girl

Today Dori turned the big 3 ! Complete with birthday outfit, prezzies, and a “pup-cup” ice cream from Dairy Queen
We had a fun day

Thanks for stopping by
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

sarah

ace
@samae
FBailey ace
Adorable!
June 15th, 2022  
bruni ace
So sweet. Happy Birthday Dori. is she waiting patiently for the ice cream.
June 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
Aww! Great way to treat the fur baby.
June 15th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
cute
June 15th, 2022  
