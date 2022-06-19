Previous
Before the storm by samae
Photo 1365

Before the storm

I was out by the greenhouse and saw this beautiful sunset
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

sarah

ace
@samae
gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot, colors
June 20th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Very lovely! Nicely accented by the silhouette!
June 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Lovely layers of color
June 20th, 2022  
