A million little things lol by samae
A million little things lol

Lamp post to assemble, floor needs staining, chandelier hung and a million other things yet to do but hey the patio is done
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

sarah

ace
@samae
Suzanne ace
Wow, a greenhouse with a chandelier! Looks good!
June 27th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
How sweet and so jealous. Hope all continues well with the project
June 27th, 2022  
