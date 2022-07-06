Previous
We need rain relief by samae
We need rain relief

It’s been so hot with no rain chances in sight, so I am having to water my flowers at least two times a day

Had to go to a funeral of a friend of ours today who passed unexpectedly and way too soon. My mood is not great but I will catch up with you all soon.
So Thanks for stopping by
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

sarah

ace
@samae
Mags ace
A lovely capture. Wishing you rain and a better day.
July 6th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty capture! We too need rain!
July 7th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
I'm sorry you lost your friend.
July 7th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Nice focus, sorry to hear about your friend!
July 7th, 2022  
