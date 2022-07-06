Sign up
Photo 1376
We need rain relief
It's been so hot with no rain chances in sight, so I am having to water my flowers at least two times a day
Had to go to a funeral of a friend of ours today who passed unexpectedly and way too soon. My mood is not great but I will catch up with you all soon.
So Thanks for stopping by
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
sarah
ace
@samae
Tags
water
,
flowers
Mags
ace
A lovely capture. Wishing you rain and a better day.
July 6th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty capture! We too need rain!
July 7th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
I'm sorry you lost your friend.
July 7th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Nice focus, sorry to hear about your friend!
July 7th, 2022
