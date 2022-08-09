Previous
Finally by samae
Photo 1403

Finally

It’s been so hot lately to go see what all this fuss is about in the garden. So after the rain today Croz and Dori had a look around in the big dog house -green house
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

sarah

ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here’s a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
