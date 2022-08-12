Sign up
Photo 1406
Mr. Famous
I was thrilled that my photo of Mr. Frog made the TT this week. I went out to the pond to tell Mr. Frog. Not sure he really cared...or maybe he smiled at me...not sure
Have a great weekend .
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
7
3
sarah
ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here's a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
2017
photos
161
followers
167
following
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
462
1402
1403
1404
463
464
1405
1406
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
12th August 2022 4:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
frog
,
pond
Ian George
ace
Ha Ha, fabulous !!!
August 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Great job!
August 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
August 12th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Awww so sweet!
August 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
August 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I don't know how you do it! Whenever I get within 10 metres of a frog in a pond - he dives under! fav
August 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
Congratulations on the tt. I hope Mr Frog was impressed too. fav .
August 13th, 2022
