Mr. Famous by samae
Photo 1406

Mr. Famous

I was thrilled that my photo of Mr. Frog made the TT this week. I went out to the pond to tell Mr. Frog. Not sure he really cared...or maybe he smiled at me...not sure

Have a great weekend .
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Ian George ace
Ha Ha, fabulous !!!
August 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Great job!
August 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture.
August 12th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Awww so sweet!
August 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
August 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I don't know how you do it! Whenever I get within 10 metres of a frog in a pond - he dives under! fav
August 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
Congratulations on the tt. I hope Mr Frog was impressed too. fav .
August 13th, 2022  
