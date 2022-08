Puppy paws

Been overwhelmed looking for a wedding outfit… apparently sizes have changed or I have shrunk during Covid which is laughable. Plan A- Ordered one outfit in my regular size and it was huge. Plan B: Ordered one coming from China which makes me nervous that it wil go here in time Plan C: ordered from Amazon it came today…not loving it but maybe …



So scrolled my phone photos and this is what I’ve got for today



Thanks for stopping by