Tomato harvest by samae
Photo 1414

Tomato harvest

Started these from seeds in my hydro garden then planted outside
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

sarah

ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here’s a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
Mags ace
Love the edit!
August 23rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
They look wonderful!
August 24th, 2022  
