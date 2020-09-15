Previous
Anemones by sandlily
Photo 1034

Anemones

The white ones are Pretty Lady Maria, not sure what the other 2 are. Obviously one of my favorites.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely selection!
September 15th, 2020  
