Previous
11 12 Smaller than usual by sandlily
Photo 405

11 12 Smaller than usual

The new blooms on our bougainvillea or smaller than they have been. Maybe it is the cooler nights.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise