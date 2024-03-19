Previous
3 19 Gambel's Quail running as ususal by sandlily
3 19 Gambel's Quail running as ususal

These are hard to catch on camera unless your are in the right place waiting for them to show up.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
