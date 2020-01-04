11 A Steep Climb

Part of my regular walk is this steep bank of steps through the recreated bush down to the lakes. The steps are made from wooden planks to resemble archaeological finds during the development of the area.



The Lakes area was excavated heavily for several years during development and locals grieved to see the land change from farmland to become miles of dirt and bulldozers. Over time a beautiful place has emerged with a nice balance of housing, recreation and community. The berms are planted, bush and trees are growing and the space is filled with many sculptures that resemble the history of the land as well as the birds that once lived in the original stream.



This is a tough exercise but the bush provides a calm and peaceful atmosphere to walk or in this case climb, quite different than the area 10 years ago.

