Photo 1391
I'm taking a break
It's time for me to refocus and decide on my direction for 2024. I may come back in the new year after a break and be ready for something new. Until then be safe, love passionately and live your truest and fullest life.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
2021 Current
Pixel 5
10th December 2023 9:18pm
dec23
