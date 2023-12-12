Previous
I'm taking a break by sandradavies
Photo 1391

I'm taking a break

It's time for me to refocus and decide on my direction for 2024. I may come back in the new year after a break and be ready for something new. Until then be safe, love passionately and live your truest and fullest life.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
