Photo 1389
My tramping buddy yesterday
Standing at the junction below Crosbie's Hut. It was great to walk in the sun but the mud remains.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Album
2021 Current
Taken
9th December 2023 12:39pm
dec23
Dawn
A nice shot of your tramping buddie
December 10th, 2023
kali
so you are out of the moon boot and back on the trails?
December 10th, 2023
