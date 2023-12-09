Previous
Thames old miners cottage by sandradavies
Thames old miners cottage

It's surprising what you find up in the hills walking back to the car after a circular hike. Here is a pretty cottage as the weeds start their occupancy.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
380% complete

Dawn ace
A nice fine
December 10th, 2023  
