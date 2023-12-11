Sign up
Previous
Photo 1390
Eaves dropping
I was walking and behind me was this couple who were talking about their personal relationship. We were walking at the same pace, and I had heard enough and stopped and took this picture to let them walk on ahead.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Tags
dec23
