13 Smoke in the atmosphere by sandradavies
13 / 365

13 Smoke in the atmosphere

The night sky a few nights ago. Evidence of the Australian smoke waft over the Tasman Sea to Tauranga on the East coast of NZ.

This was taken in auto, I've been using RAW the last few days as well as get used to the settings on my new camera. A steep learning curve using PhotoScapeX to read, process and file. Any suggestions?
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
Photo Details

Fr1da
Yes we heard the smoke haze drifted over. Great shot ! but so horrific about our fires...
I use On -One Photo Raw and I also have Affinity to process. I think you are getting some interesting skies.
January 6th, 2020  
