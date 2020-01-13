Lemon Myrtle, bursting to bloom

Backhousia Citriodora is an Australian tree, also a bush food and most popular for its tangy leaves used in cooking and to make tea.

The leaves are highly fragrant lemon scented and when crushed in your hands the fragrance is incredible.



Anyhow the dreaded myrtle rust disease has crossed the Tasman Sea and we're in high alert to any signs to indicate an issue with our local export fruit production. So Mums the word that I have two very healthy bushes bursting to flower. In flower they are also magnificent. The bees love them. Win/win

