Two Kauri trees next to the tram line track by sandradavies
Two Kauri trees next to the tram line track

Great Barrier Island day two. Hike and climbed to the highest point on the island.

These two Kauri trees grow on the old tram line at the final 30 min of the 7hr hike.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
