28 / 365
Two Kauri trees next to the tram line track
Great Barrier Island day two. Hike and climbed to the highest point on the island.
These two Kauri trees grow on the old tram line at the final 30 min of the 7hr hike.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Sandra Davies
@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
21st January 2020 2:18pm
