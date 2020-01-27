Previous
There's nothing nicer than a cuppa tea. by sandradavies
34 / 365

There's nothing nicer than a cuppa tea.

To overcome the heat yesterday the formula was three friends, salad rolls, loads of laughter and a cuppa by the pool. It was cooler out of the pool than in it.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Sandra Davies

