194 / 365
A little posy
A minimal vase in winter.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 5th, 2020
