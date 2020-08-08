Previous
Fill the Frame by sandradavies
228 / 365

Fill the Frame

This is an example of a slab hut at the Elms. Made from short planks of wood cut from the outside of the totara tree. Easy and quick for short term housing while the heart timber could be prepared and weathered for permanent dwelling in the 1880's.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

SandraD

