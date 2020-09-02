Sign up
253 / 365
National Park Blue Light
A calm evening looking west over National Park.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
408
photos
39
followers
55
following
69% complete
View this month »
249
101
102
250
251
103
252
253
3
1
365
Canon EOS M50
13th August 2020 6:55pm
Tags
landscape
,
blue-light
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 1st, 2020
