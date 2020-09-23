Previous
Fisher Guide chasing the trout by sandradavies
Fisher Guide chasing the trout

I had so much fun with my fisher guide Ken.

Walking through swamps and crossing fast flowing rivers he was at the end of a soft hand walk. He also needed my grasp as the current took us.
I'm disappointed my edits have not shown here. Always learning.
