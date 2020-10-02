Previous
Next
Fern gullies by sandradavies
283 / 365

Fern gullies

Beside the Wairere Falls track these large tree ferns are dwarfed by the rock faces.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise