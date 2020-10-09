Previous
Looking up by sandradavies
Looking up

When I look up at the stars in the sky I think to myself, where the heck is the ceiling?

In the bush there's so much more when you look up rather than the steps you are taking.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
