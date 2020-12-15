Previous
Next
Masks by sandradavies
357 / 365

Masks

Masks are only necessary on public transport in Auckland and in-flight across the country. The first time I have worn a mask. This was on the ferry to Waiheke Island a couple of weeks ago at the start of my northland roady.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue ace
Good photo and a sad reminder that we are all still at risk
December 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise