Masks
Masks are only necessary on public transport in Auckland and in-flight across the country. The first time I have worn a mask. This was on the ferry to Waiheke Island a couple of weeks ago at the start of my northland roady.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Tags
masks
Sue
ace
Good photo and a sad reminder that we are all still at risk
December 18th, 2020
