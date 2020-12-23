Sign up
Previous
Next
365 / 365
Subritzsky House
This is the 1860 Homestead of the early Northland Settler Family. It took a bit of searching to find this one. A successful family with many descendants who connect to this family home.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
nzicon
