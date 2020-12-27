Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 369
First favourite 1st year 365
Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
suggested I post couple of favourites on the favourites thread!!! I'm still looking for how to do that so ..... This image holds a wonderful memory of my last day on Great Barrier Island.
Memory Rock Medland Beach
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
613
photos
39
followers
55
following
101% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd January 2020 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
