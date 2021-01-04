4 Poetry

A dreary day yesterday, with thunder clouds and intermittent heavy rain, when just on dusk the sun shone very brightly. You know that low brilliant light that creeps in at the end of the day and seems to fade just as fast. At that time I took this shot of my Waipuna Hospice Rose bud.



It made me think of my Mother Rose, one out of a box. Rose is a family name that a Great Aunty, my Mum of course, my sister and nieces share but not one I was given. However I hope that I was given sight to see the beauty of people and things. It’s not poetry yet meaningful words that float together in a rhythm as any poetry would.