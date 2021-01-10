Previous
Golden - Word of the day by sandradavies
Photo 383

Golden - Word of the day

On Christmas morning I woke early and walked my neighbourhood to deliver treats at the front door of people I know before dawn. Empty handed walking home I came across this golden delight for myself.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
104% complete

