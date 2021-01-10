Sign up
Golden - Word of the day
On Christmas morning I woke early and walked my neighbourhood to deliver treats at the front door of people I know before dawn. Empty handed walking home I came across this golden delight for myself.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
Tags
golden
,
sunrise
,
jan21words
,
word for the day
