Saving $75

Driving home I came across this creative driver who made me smile. Delivery is $75 from a retailer across most of the North Island. Careful review of the strapping shows two pieces of wood cut to size the length of the car where the bed sits on and two straps that go through the car sideways. I doubt that this would stay on if they went faster than the snail pace between the many sets of traffic lights.



Nice clean car too.