Previous
Next
Waitawheta Hut The start by sandradavies
Photo 590

Waitawheta Hut The start

Let’s go! 7:30am not long after sunrise. Leaving the hut as the sun rose over the hills. Here's my tramping buddy, happy to get going and leave the Waitawheta Hut.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise