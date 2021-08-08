Sign up
Photo 593
Made it
Shadow and photo bomb! We made it! Mucked around with our peppermint tea thermos, views, monument and OMG we have a long way to go but let’s enjoy this. 4 hours to walk up now 7 hours to walk out.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
846
photos
43
followers
53
following
163% complete
View this month »
4
2021 Current
Pixel 2
2nd August 2021 11:44am
Tags
kaimai
