Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 597
Sneaking off
This was the dream when I retired. Find a spot in the sun, a nice hot coffee, a sausage roll with tomato sauce, book nearby and people to watch. Loved it !
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
847
photos
43
followers
53
following
163% complete
View this month »
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
11th August 2021 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
local
JackieR
ace
So happy for you that the dream is reslised. Beautiful photo
August 11th, 2021
SandraD
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie, hope you are thriving too ! X
August 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close