Sneaking off by sandradavies
Sneaking off

This was the dream when I retired. Find a spot in the sun, a nice hot coffee, a sausage roll with tomato sauce, book nearby and people to watch. Loved it !
12th August 2021

SandraD

JackieR ace
So happy for you that the dream is reslised. Beautiful photo
August 11th, 2021  
SandraD
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie, hope you are thriving too ! X
August 11th, 2021  
