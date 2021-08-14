Previous
New Orchid by sandradavies
New Orchid

I'm not sure of this one either but it is bursting out new buds. Sits in the sun just outside my bedroom window. I'll watch it carefully since it doesn't always flower.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
