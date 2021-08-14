Sign up
Photo 599
New Orchid
I'm not sure of this one either but it is bursting out new buds. Sits in the sun just outside my bedroom window. I'll watch it carefully since it doesn't always flower.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
849
photos
43
followers
53
following
164% complete
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
Views
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
11th August 2021 3:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
