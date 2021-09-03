Previous
Bridal looking by sandradavies
Bridal looking

This orchid is in full bloom. It's a Chinese Ground Orchid. It grows in a small pot that sits on another pot upside down. The cascading flowers look like a bridal arrangement.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
