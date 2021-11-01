365 Month view

Celebrating 29 months of 365 monthly projects.
It has been wonderful exploring our beautiful country on road trips and walking the length of NZ. Time to consider what next.
Goal 1 is to continue with 365 with a commitment of a full calendar.
Goal 2 is to learn to use my second-hand camera. Leave the cell phone and mirrorless to concentrate on DSLR old Nikon.
Goal 3 is to continue to explore this beautiful land full of amazing people.
Goal 4 accept the limitations to take a photo every day instead keep my calendar full.
Goal 5 get back into 365 challenges.
I appreciate comments and feedback and acknowledge my poor response to being consistent viewing your projects. I'm afraid that may not change but will comment as best as I can.