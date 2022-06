Picton

To fill my project gaps I’ll post the places I stayed during my walk down the back country of NZ. I’m starting here at Picton. The South is less populated with a larger back country and so huts and camping is more common and more interesting.

This old villa in Picton is a backpacker’s hostel. Tomorrow I’ll board a water taxi to the trail head of Queen Charlotte Walkway. Day 51, 1 Dec 2021