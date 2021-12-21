John Tait Hut

I was first to arrive here, while I was having a swim in the river two blokes arrived to collect water as they passed through. An old gurl in the nuddy sure gave us all a shock! Soon after two other TA hikers arrived to stay, Ryan and Georgia and later as night fell another hiker arrived, Mat.

All four sat and had a quiet but enjoyable night. At one stage Mat said, “look”, it was a baby rat with big see-through ears 2m away sitting on a ledge looking at us. A discussion followed to determine why it was a rat and not a mouse.

Helter skelter, the next half hour we cleared our kitchen and stored our food properly. We hung our food bags on whatever we could find.

I continued this practice only where mice were present. Luckily this was in only a handful of huts.