Lower Wairaki Hut by sandradavies
Photo 738

Lower Wairaki Hut

Left to right top row.
The small hut, the long drop, the view from the long drop.

Lower left to right, bottom row.
The fireplace, the wood box, the bunks.
30th January 2022 30th Jan 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
245% complete

